Eagles-Saints: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles (13-2) will face the New Orleans Saints (6-9) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
With a victory, the Eagles will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs and win the NFC East. An Eagles win would also help them in the 2023 NFL Draft since the they own the Saints' first round pick. New Orleans is currently slated to pick at No. 10 in the draft.
The Eagles will be without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the second straight week due to an injury in his throwing shoulder that he suffered against the Chicago Bears. He was listed as doubtful before kickoff and officially ruled out on Sunday morning.
Gardner Minshew will start in place of Hurts after losing to the Dallas Cowboys, 40-34, last week on Christmas Eve.
Lane Johnson is also out for the Eagles due to an abdominal injury, but he plans to come back for the postseason.
Will Lutz boots in FG
Saints kicker Will Lutz booted in a 54-yard field goal to give the Saints a 10-0 lead against the Eagles midway through the second quarter.
The Eagles have struggled so far on offense. Both of their possessions resulted in three-and-outs.
Eagles set franchise sack record
The Eagles made history against the Saints on Sunday and set a franchise record for sacks in a single season with 63. It breaks the previous record held by the 1989 team.
Javon Hargrave and Brandon Graham recorded the sacks for the Eagles.
Graham's sack gives him a career-high 10 sacks on the season.
Saints strike first
The Saints went on a long, 15 play drive that went nearly nine minutes to take a 7-0 lead over the Eagles in the first quarter. Taysom Hill scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown.
The Saints went 3 for 4 on third down on the drive and converted on fourth down right before they scored.
Josh Sweat injured on first drive
On the first drive of the game, the Eagles had a key player on their defense suffer an injury.
Defensive end Josh Sweat, who ranks second on the team in sacks with 11, went down on the field after the Saints picked up a first down on third-and-one 1.
The cart had to come out to take Sweat off the field. His injury is unclear at this time, but it was a scary site at the Linc with the entire Eagles team heading to the field.
The Eagles haven't had any luck with the injury bug as they get ready for the playoffs. Jalen Hurts is still dealing with a shoulder injury and Lane Johnson plans on coming back for the playoffs after suffering an abdominal injury.
Sunday could be record day for the Eagles
The Eagles have already made history plenty of times this season, and more could be on the way against the Saints.
As CBS3's Pat Gallen points out, the Eagles are two sacks away from setting a franchise record in sacks. The Eagles currently have 61 sacks so far this season, and the 1989 team had 62.
Plus, the Eagles need 29 points to set a franchise record for points in a single-season. The 2014 Eagles under former head coach Chip Kelly had 474 points.
Eagles, Saints inactives
Meanwhile, the Saints activated wideout Chris Olave and cornerback Marshon Lattimore for Sunday's game.