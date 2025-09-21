Joseph Kokulo, JROTC member, identified as 18-year-old killed in Trenton, New Jersey fire

The victim in the fire in Trenton that destroyed several rowhomes Friday night has been identified as Joseph Kokulo, 18.

Kokulo was a student at Trenton Central High School and was set to take part in the school homecoming parade on Saturday. He also served as a member of the school's ROTC program.

In an Instagram post, the program remembered the teen as a person with strong character, whose "positive spirit, quiet strength, and willingness to support others left lasting impact on everyone who had the honor of knowing him."

The school has since offered grief counseling to his classmates as they navigate the tragic loss.

"I can't imagine for the family to lose their child this young with so much promise," said Reed Gusciora, mayor of Trenton. "The kids are really devastated at the high school."

Kokulo was the only one who did not escape the flames that erupted around 10:30 Friday night in the 1200 block of North Olden Avenue.

The fast-moving fire destroyed at least seven rowhomes in a matter of minutes, displacing 22 people. Multiple people were also injured in the blaze, including a woman in her 60s.

Donnie Wilson said he helped save her by being in the right place at the right time.

"When we passed by, we seen the fire. Like everybody, we slowed down. Little boy comes running out of the house, saying his grandma, so I just jumped out the car. I left my car in the middle of the road," he said.

With no hesitation, Wilson said he ran toward the fire to rescue the woman who was trapped in the upstairs bedroom.

"When I went in, it was just the first house. By the time we went downstairs, it done took over her house. We couldn't go back because the back of the house on fire. The front of the house, the whole door blocked with fire, so I just took her threw her through the door and then I jumped through the door behind her, " he said.

According to the Trenton Fire Department, that woman suffered third-degree burns and Wilson also injured his arm.

Mayor Gusciora praised Wilson's efforts while also expressing sorrow for Kokulo and his family.

"It's just really devastating to the high school community and the community at large," he said.

The mayor also said all seven rowhomes damaged in the fire will likely be torn down.

The American Red Cross is assisting families with temporary shelter. The mayor also said the city is working to assist the displaced families by setting up a donation campaign to help them with food and clothes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.