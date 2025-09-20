Trenton, New Jersey fire damages homes, displaces about 20 residents

Multiple homes destroyed, about 20 people displaced in Trenton, New Jersey fire

At least two people were taken to hospitals and about 20 people are displaced after a fire ripped through multiple rowhomes on a Trenton, New Jersey block on Friday night, officials say.

The fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. at one home on the 1200 block of North Olden Avenue and quickly spread to other homes. Firefighters worked to rescue people trapped inside.

We know two people were taken to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation.

Police, fire, public works and PSE&G were on the scene. The blaze was brought under control around 12:30 a.m. but a thick layer of smoke lingered on the block hours later.

We're waiting for official word on the total number of people injured and their conditions. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

contributed to this report.