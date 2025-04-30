Phillies fan goes viral mimicking José Alvarado vs. Nationals: "What are the odds of this happening?"

Princeton Bailey went viral mimicking José Alvarado's every move in the Philadelphia Phillies' win on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals.

While Alvarado pitched a scoreless eighth inning to help the Phillies in their 7-6 victory over Washington, Bailey was captured on the broadcast copying the pitcher's movements, imagining he, too, was on the mound.

"I did the same move," Bailey said.

Then, both Bailey and Alvarado celebrate getting out of the inning alive.

Princeton's grandfather, Troy Bailey, bought the tickets for Princeton's 12th birthday, and it was a game they will never forget.

"I wanted to get some good seats, you know what I mean, for him, instead of sitting way up," Troy Bailey said. "He brought his glove. He was ready to catch a fly ball."

In the process, Princeton Bailey caught the attention of every Phillies fan as the video went viral.

"What are the odds of this happening?" Troy Bailey said. "I tried to tell him, but he said, 'Pop-pop, I'll see it in the morning. I'm sleepy.'"

Troy Bailey says a woman in front of him turned around and told him her family spotted them all on TV.

"I am thinking it was the big jumbotron in the stadium, but it was actually a TV," Troy Bailey said. "By the time we got home, it just blew up."

Then in the bottom of the ninth inning, Bryson Stott scored on a wild pitch to win the game.

It was the perfect birthday gift.

"He said coming home, 'Pop-pop, did I help them win?' I said, 'Yeah, you helped him win buddy,'" Troy Bailey said.

Troy Bailey said the Phillies reached out to the family, and they are excited to see what the future holds.