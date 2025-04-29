Bryson Stott scores on wild pitch to cap zany ninth inning as Philadelphia Phillies beat Nationals

Bryson Stott scored on a wild pitch with two outs in the ninth to cap a zany final inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on Tuesday night.

Johan Rojas made up for a defensive miscue in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly off Kyle Finnegan (0-1) that tied the game at 6-all. Rojas homered in the third, and Kyle Schwarber also went deep for the Phillies, who have won three straight. Trea Turner contributed four hits.

Nathaniel Lowe hit a go-ahead three-run homer for the Nationals on a 1-2 pitch from Orion Kerkering (3-1) with two outs in the ninth. Luis Garcia Jr. also homered, and CJ Abrams had four hits and was a homer shy of the cycle for Washington.

Philadelphia scored twice in the eighth to lead 5-2. In the ninth, Rojas misplayed James Wood's one-out liner to center, allowing it to sail over his head, and Abrams scored. Turner followed with a throwing error to put two runners on for Lowe, who sent an 88 mph sweeper into the right-field stands. Kerkering blew a save for the third time this season.

Finnegan returned the favor in the ninth with his second blown save. Washington nearly ended the game with a double play on Rojas' flyball, but catcher Keibert Ruiz couldn't catch right fielder Dylan Crews' bouncing throw that beat Alec Bohm to the plate.

Key moment

Washington loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth, but José Alvarado struck out Josh Bell, Crews and Alex Call — all swinging — to maintain Philadelphia's 3-2 lead.

Key stat

43-14 — The Phillies' record against the Nationals since 2021.

Up next

Washington RHP Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.19) opposes Philadelphia LHP Cristopher Sánchez (2-1, 3.42) on Wednesday night.