Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Davis hosts Thanksgiving dinner for 150 Camden residents

Thanksgiving came a little early for more than 150 Camden, New Jersey, residents at The Salvation Army Camden Kroc Center, thanks to Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Davis joined his two brothers and mom, Shay Allen, to serve up a turkey dinner with all the trimmings for families facing food insecurity — something his family knows personally.

"It was hard for my mom to make sure we had a meal every night, you know me and my brothers," Davis said. "Even nights she may have sacrificed a meal for herself, you know it was always meant for us to eat."

"A couple of times the Salvation Army has helped us to have a Thanksgiving dinner, even one time, and Christmas presents the next time, so I want to make sure that he gives back to the things and people that gave to him," Allen said.

After dinner, the kids were treated to a game of flag football with Davis trading out his defensive moves to play quarterback.

And come Thanksgiving, while Davis will be getting ready to play Black Friday against the Chicago Bears, he'll also be lending a hand around the kitchen.

"The new tradition now is making mac and cheese, so I have a big task ahead of me," Davis said.

Proof that a good meal surrounded by family is always a win.

"I just hope I just inspire the next person to come out there and do their own thing," Davis said. "It doesn't take much to give back to your community, just a little bit of time, time is the most important thing."