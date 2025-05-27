Johnny Weir, figure skating legends to hold benefit for Reagan Airport crash victims in Pennsylvania

Some world-class figure skaters visited Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to announce a major fundraiser.

Olympic medalists Johnny Weir, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito will headline Legacy on Ice - Philadelphia. The event is coming to the University of Pennsylvania on Labor Day. It's the second part in a series honoring the 67 people killed when an Army helicopter and passenger jet collided on Jan. 29, 2025.

The athletes announced the show's sequel at the Philadelphia Skating Club and Humane Society in Ardmore. They said they're proud to bring the show to Philadelphia.

"I think in times like this, it's difficult to know what the right thing to do is," Weir said. "I think as skaters and as performers, what we do best is perform."

The tribute in Washington, D.C., in March raised $1.2 million for several organizations, including the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund.

For some performers, the benefit was cathartic.

"I think it helped the skating community kind of sit with it and heal a little bit before just jumping into the season as if it never happened," Levito said.

Of the 67 victims, 28 were members of the figure skating community. Many had ties to the Philadelphia area.

Ice dancer Matthew Jacoby from Bala Cynwyd lost his skating partner, 11-year-old Alydia Livingston. Alydia's older sister and parents were also killed in the collision.

"She was amazing," Jacoby said. "She was like, a ball of energy, always filled with positivity and always really excited for practice and skating, just like, true love of the sport, and I really miss her."

The athletes said support from around the world inspires them to do their best.

"I'm just really excited to see everyone again and feel like we're part of something bigger," Liu said.

Tickets for the Sept. 1 event, which start at $100, go on sale on Thursday. The two showtimes are 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.