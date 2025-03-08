Philadelphia skating club, Nancy Kerrigan honors victims of mid-air plane crash near Washington D.C.

During an emotional tribute, members of the Wissahickon Skating Club circled the ice and placed red roses at a small memorial to honor the 28 members of the figure skating community killed in the mid-air crash near Washington D.C.

On January 29, 67 people were killed when an American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided over the Potomac River.

"We have a number of skaters that were directly affected by the tragedy, best friends on the flight, siblings, coaches," said Russ Witherby, the director of skating at the Wissahickon Skating Club.

As a way to pay tribute, Witherby and his club hosted a benefit exhibition Saturday called, "Skate from the Heart." They held a moment of silence, and Olympic Silver Medalist, Nancy Kerrigan, joined the young skaters as a way to show her support.

"This has hit this community really hard, as well as it did in Boston, and it's just a lot, tragic," said Kerrigan.

Some of the victims on board the plane were members of the Philadelphia Skating Club and the University of Delaware Figure Skating Club.

On Saturday night, the skaters performed in memory of their friends, and expressed their sorrow and pain through their passion on the ice.

"Just being able to be with fellow members of the community and to celebrate the sport and celebrate the people that we lost," Witherby said.

Katie Brown watched the exhibition with her family.

"I knew about the plane crash I had no idea there was such a local connection to the families so definitely wanted to be here to support," Brown said.

The skating community is small.

Kerrigan said she immediately accepted Witherby's invitation to attend the exhibition. The Olympian was there to help and cheer on the skaters, and remind them whenever you fall you have to get back up.

"I didn't go to school to become a nurse and to be there to help somebody in that way, so if I can lend my name at this point, I'm so grateful to be able to help in some way," Kerrigan said.

All the proceeds from the exhibition will go to the U.S. Figure Skating Support Fund, which was created to help the families impacted by the tragedy.