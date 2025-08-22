New Jersey community keeping Gaudreau brothers' legacy going with scholarship golf outing

Dozens gathered for the inaugural Gaudreau Family Scholarship Golf Outing at Running Deer Golf Club on Friday. The event is named for NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, who were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in August 2024.

The brothers were proud alumni of Gloucester Catholic High School. Their former physical education teacher, Tom Iacovone, was among those who paid tribute to their lives.

"It means a lot to me that we're able to do this," Iacovone, now principal of Gloucester Catholic High School, said. "The boys will always be remembered by the school and by me."

The event began with an emotional remembrance ceremony attended by the Gaudreau family, who said their grief has been overwhelming, but carrying on the work they cared about brings healing.

"There were days that, you know, it was so hard for me to even get out of bed," Jane Gaudreau, the brothers' mother, said. "I would think of something with the 5K or something with, you know, Gloucester Catholic and the golf outing, and I would be like, 'This is what the boys want us to do.'"

Proceeds from the sold-out tournament and online auction will support scholarships for incoming Gloucester Catholic students who cannot afford tuition.

Members of the Gaudreau family said they hope to expand the scholarship program in the years ahead, keeping the Gaudreau brothers' legacy alive through every student helped.