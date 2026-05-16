Gaudreau 5K draws thousands to South Jersey honor late brothers, support youth hockey

It was perfect weather for the Gaudreau 5k & Family Fun Day at Washington Lake Park In Sewell, Gloucester County.

For many here, the loss of the two brothers feels personal.

"When we found out that we were pretty devastated but this is one of those events where you can show love," Adrias Schwartz said.

The event honored NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and His Brother Matthew, who were fatally struck by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding their bikes in Salem County in August 2024.

Their mother, Jane Gaudreau, says the pain never goes away.

"We try to get through it, and we try to help as many people as we can, and that makes us feel a little bit better," she said.

Nearly two years after that tragedy, family, friends and supporters are continuing a mission the brothers cared deeply about. Proceeds from the 5k will benefit the Gaudreau Family Foundation, which provides free skating and hockey instruction to underserved youth.

"Hockey's an expensive sport, so anything we can do," Jane Gaudreau said.

Last year's inaugural 5k raised more than half a million dollars, which helped build an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School, where Jane has worked for more than 40 years.

She says the community's support has been overwhelming.

"We're just so thankful that everyone is still remembering John and Mattie and helping us to keep their legacy going," she said.

The Gaudreau family says the goal is to continue growing the foundation's impact for years to come.