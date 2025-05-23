Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau's family closer to reaching goal for NJ playground brothers wanted built

Gaudreaus plan Family Fun Day in NJ to benefit playground Johnny and Matthew wanted to build

One South Jersey community is preparing to come together to celebrate the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, the brothers who were killed by a suspected drunk driver in Salem County last August.

The first Gaudreau Family 5K Run, Walk and Family Fun Day is set for the end of May, and the Gaudreau family is hoping for a big turnout.

The Family Fun Day takes place May 31 at Washington Lake Park in Washington Township, Gloucester County, and promises food, games, face painting, dance performances and raffles.

Johnny and Matthew's mother, Jane Gaudreau, stopped by CBS News Philadelphia to talk about the event. Jane said it's meant to celebrate her sons' lives and their commitment to give back to their community.

The Gaudreau family will honor that mission by directing all event proceeds to the creation of an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, New Jersey.

Dancers from Jane and Katie Gaudreau's All Star Dance studio perform in CBS Philadelphia's Great Hall.

"The boys loved children, the boys loved fun," Jane says. "Archbishop Damiano School is a place where the boys had volunteered before, and it's a big part of our family life."

ADS is a nonprofit school that provides services to more than 135 students with disabilities. The current playground at the school is crumbling and not accessible to all students.

The school community is also a second family for the Gaudreaus. Jane has worked at the school for more than 40 years. John and Matthew volunteered there as kids. And even as a superstar in the NHL, John never forgot his roots: he started fundraising for the playground years ago.

ADS is getting closer to raising the $600,000 needed for the adaptive playground. Jane says the school recently secured several more sizable donations.

The Gaudreau family also says the upcoming event is a way to thank the community for its support. Katie Gaudreau, Johnny and Mathew's sister, joined her mother at CBS News Philadelphia.

Dancers from Katie and Jane's All Star Dance studio will perform during the event. They visited our Great Hall during our morning shows to bust a move.

"They really have been there for our entire family this year," Katie said. "I'm just so thankful for them, and I'm excited to celebrate them and everything they've done for us."

The Gaudreau Family 5K Run, Walk and Family Fun Day will take place at Washington Lake Park on May 31, from 8 a.m. until noon. The run and walk are already sold out, but the Family Fun Day is free and open to all.

There is also a sports memorabilia auction benefiting the playground and featuring several signed hockey jerseys, including an autographed Johnny Gaudreau NHL All-Star Game jersey and a signed Flyers jersey.

You can find more information, including the event schedule and sponsorships, on RunSignup.com.

A rendering shows how a new adaptive playground could look at Archbishop Damiano School in New Jersey. CBS News Philadelphia