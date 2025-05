Gaudreaus plan Family Fun Day in NJ to benefit playground Johnny and Matthew wanted to build Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's family is planning the Gaudreau Family 5K Run, Walk and Family Fun Day to benefit a new adaptive playground at South Jersey's Archbishop Damiano School. It was a place the late Gaudreau brothers loved to volunteer. The event will feature food, games and even dance performances from the students and Jane and Katie Gaudreau's All Star Dance studio. Jan Carabeo reports.