Pennsylvania man charged with rape of elderly woman, multiple break-ins and attempted sex assaults

A Telford man is accused of sexually assaulting at least one elderly woman during four alleged break-ins in 2025, according to the Montgomery County district attorney and Towamencin Township police chief.

John Vernon Gray was arrested and charged with rape, attempted rape, sexual assault, burglary and related offenses, District Attorney Kevin Steele announced in a press release Thursday.

The four alleged incidents happened on two days, months apart. Prosecutors said the victims ranged from 46 years old to over 90 and either lived alone or were presumed to have lived alone.

Police said the first two happened on May 10, 2025. A 79-year-old woman told police she awoke to a man breaking into her home through her bedroom window on Dock Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. She screamed, scaring the man off, police said. About an hour later, police said the man entered a second home in the Dock Woods Senior Living Community and sexually assaulted a woman in her 90s.

Six months later, on Nov. 8, police allege Gray broke into two other homes. A 72-year-old woman told police a man broke into her home on Dock Drive around 3 a.m. and attempted to lift her nightgown. The suspect fled after she screamed, prosecutors said.

About 30 minutes later, Gray broke into a home on Crosshill Court in Towamencin Township through a sliding glass door, Steele said. Gray allegedly entered the bedroom and began touching a 46-year-old woman. He fled after the victim screamed for her husband, according to the DA.

Gray was arrested Saturday and denied bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.

The DA's office is asking anyone who may have been a victim to contact Montgomery County detectives at 610-278-3385.