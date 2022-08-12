Watch CBS News
PA Senate candidate John Fetterman to hold first rally in Erie since stroke

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting back on the campaign trail. On Friday, he will hold his first rally in Erie since his stroke in May. 

In his first TV interview since the health scare, Fetterman tells CBS3's sister station, KDKA in Pittsburgh, that he only has one remaining problem since the stroke.

"The only issues lingering from the stroke is just having some auditory processing every now and then," Fetterman said. "I'll miss a word sometimes or I might mush two words together in a conversation, but that's really the only issue and it's getting better and better every day."

Fetterman, a Democrat, says his doctors expect him to make a full recovery. He faces Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for the Pennsylvania senate seat in November.

