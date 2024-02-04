Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid to undergo procedure on lateral meniscus injury, team says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid will undergo a procedure this week to repair a lateral meniscus injury in his left knee, the team said on Sunday.

The Sixers said an update will be provided following the procedure and it's unclear how long the reigning MVP will be out.

Embiid got an MRI after he suffered the injury during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors last week. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on the 7-footer's left leg and he left the game with about four minutes remaining after scoring 14 points and limped into the locker room.

Embiid's chances of winning a second straight MVP award are now over. Before the 2023-24 season, the NBA and NBAPA agreed to a new rule that a player must play at least 65 regular season games to be eligible for the MVP and several other awards. Embiid will miss his 15th game on Monday night when the Sixers face the Dallas Mavericks.

But when Embiid was on the court and healthy, he was more dominant than last year's MVP season. He's averaging a career-high in points at 35.5 points per game, which leads the league, and assists at 5.7.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.