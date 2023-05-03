Joel Embiid active for Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid: "My son is the reason why I'm really sitting here"

Joel Embiid: "My son is the reason why I'm really sitting here"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The MVP has returned.

Sixers' center Joel Embiid is officially active for Game 2 vs. the Boston Celtics Wednesday night, one day after he won the NBA MVP Award over Denver's Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Embiid will be in his normal spot in the starting lineup alongside James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker.

Embiid has missed the past two games with a sprained LCL in his right knee. A source told CBS Philadelphia's Pat Gallen earlier on Wednesday Embiid was expected to be in the lineup.

The Sixers were still able to sweep the Brooklyn Nets in first round of the playoffs without Embiid, and James Harden's epic performance in Game 1 helped the Sixers steal a win at TD Garden.

Embiid is averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.3 blocks in three playoff games.

All eyes will be on Embiid Wednesday night as the Sixers look to go up 2-0 over the Celtics.

The Sixers will host Game 3 Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center.