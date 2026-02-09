Joe Frazier statue could be moved to Philadelphia Museum of Art, take Rocky's place under new proposal

The statue of late heavyweight boxing champion Joe Frazier in Philadelphia could be on the move.

On Wednesday, Creative Philadelphia will present a proposal at a Philadelphia Art Commission meeting to move the statue of "Smokin' Joe" to the base of the Art Museum steps, where the Rocky statue is currently located.

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia Art Commission voted to move the Rocky statue to the top of the Art Museum steps. Before that permanent move happens, the Rocky statue will temporarily go indoors from April to August as part of a Rocky exhibit. It's slated to be put at the top of the Art Museum steps in the fall.

"Relocating the Joe Frazier statue to this prominent civic and cultural space would increase public visibility for the statue, deepen educational opportunities, and create a respectful dialogue between two complementary representations of Philadelphia's spirit: Rocky Balboa as a symbol of hard work and aspiration, and Joe Frazier as the embodiment of those values lived out in real life," Katherine Liss, the director of the Philadelphia Art Commission, wrote in the proposal. "This effort will thoughtfully expand the story we tell about Philadelphia, a city where the fictional idea of the 'underdog' and real-life achievement through perseverance can stand side by side."

The statue of Frazier is currently outside Stateside Live! in South Philadelphia at the Sports Complex. It was created by artist Stephen Layne in 2014 and installed in 2015.

The statue depicts Frazier at the height of his career, where he delivered a knock-out left hook to Muhammad Ali during the "Fight of the Century" in 1971.

Frazier, who won a gold medal at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as an amateur, finished his professional boxing career with a record of 32-4-1, including 27 knockouts.

Frazier, who moved to Philly at the age of 15 from South Carolina, began boxing at the Police Athletic League. He founded Joe Frazier's Gym on North Broad Street in 1968, where he mentored youth in the city and local boxers for 40 years. Frazier's friends and family recognize him as the real Rocky of Philly. Frazier died in 2011 at the age of 67.

Moving the statue would cost $150,000, and a new base and foundation would be provided, according to the proposal. It would be moved this spring if it gets approved.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, the Philadelphia Visitor Center, Art Museum and The Parkway Council all support the proposal to relocate Frazier's statue. Frazier's family, the Smokin' Joe Frazier Championship Foundation, Inc., Joe Hand Promotions and Layne were all involved in the decision to move the statue, according to the proposal.

"Placing the Joe Frazier statue at the Art Museum affirms Philadelphia's commitment to honoring real-life achievement alongside cultural mythology," Parker wrote in support of the proposal. "Together, these figures reflect the city's spirit, where determination, resilience, and opportunity meet. This more visible location for the Frazier statue will deepen public understanding, strengthen civic pride, and ensure that Philadelphia continues to celebrate those who shaped its history through lived experience."