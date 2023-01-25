Joe Biden, Kamala Harris coming to Philadelphia next week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the city next week, the White House announced.

They will be in the city on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss their economic agenda.

It's not clear where or when they will speak.

The speech comes days before Biden's State of the Union address, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Washington.

The State of the Union will likely mention the debt ceiling, the economy and inflation, and support for Ukraine, CBS News reports.