Joe Biden, Kamala Harris coming to Philadelphia next week
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in the city next week, the White House announced.
They will be in the city on Friday, Feb. 3 to discuss their economic agenda.
It's not clear where or when they will speak.
The speech comes days before Biden's State of the Union address, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Washington.
The State of the Union will likely mention the debt ceiling, the economy and inflation, and support for Ukraine, CBS News reports.
