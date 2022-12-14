Fed hikes interest rates for seventh time this year

MoneyWatch: Inflation cools for fifth straight month ahead of key Fed announcement

Inflation cooled in November for fifth month

Inflation cooled in November for fifth month

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh time this year, while signaling that it is moving more cautiously as the U.S. economy slows.

The Fed's rate-setting committee hiked its benchmark rate by 0.5 percentage point on Wednesday, lifting its target rate into a range between 4.25% and 4.5% — the highest level in 15 years. The federal funds rate affects the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses throughout the economy.

The half-percentage-point increase marks a step-down from a string of bigger interest rate hikes this summer, when the Fed made four consecutive 0.75% jumps in an effort to curb the most ferocious bout of inflation in four decades.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to address reporters at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, when he will offer his outlook for the economy.

The Consumer Price Index — a closely watched inflation gauge — fell to 7.1% in November from a year ago, led by a decline in energy, commodity and used car prices, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. That reading was down from a peak of 9% in June, propelled by soaring fuel costs.

This is a developing story.