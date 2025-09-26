Jingle Ball 2025 lineup revealed for Philadelphia show

The lineup for this year's holiday-themed "Jingle Ball" concert in Philadelphia was announced Friday morning. The Q102 Jingle Ball this December will feature AJR, Alex Warren, Laufey, BigXthaPlug, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae and Zara Larsson in the concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The show is happening Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Tickets will go on a 48-hour presale starting Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Oct. 3 at noon.

Laufey performs at The Drop: Laufey A Special Benefit Program at The GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on August 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images

Some social media commenters were saying the talent slate for "Philly's hottest holiday concert" was a little lackluster compared to the year before. 2024's lineup included Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Jason Derulo, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams and Meghan Trainor.

"Oh baby no. This ain't it," one Instagram user commented.

"Missing someone big like Tate or Sabrina," another said.

Other cities' Jingle Ball shows feature bigger names, including Nelly, who is performing at the Y100Miami Jingle Ball on Dec. 20 and Atlanta's show on Dec. 18. Ed Sheeran is performing at New York's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 and Boston's Jingle Ball on Dec. 14.'

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Alex Warren performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for MTV) Bennett Raglin

Alex Warren has over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 1 billion streams on his song "Ordinary." Ravyn Lenae has over 30 million monthly listeners and half a billion streams to her biggest hit "Love Me Not."