Jingle Ball 2025 lineup revealed for Philadelphia show
The lineup for this year's holiday-themed "Jingle Ball" concert in Philadelphia was announced Friday morning. The Q102 Jingle Ball this December will feature AJR, Alex Warren, Laufey, BigXthaPlug, Monsta X, Myles Smith, Ravyn Lenae and Zara Larsson in the concert at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.
The show is happening Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. Tickets will go on a 48-hour presale starting Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Oct. 3 at noon.
Some social media commenters were saying the talent slate for "Philly's hottest holiday concert" was a little lackluster compared to the year before. 2024's lineup included Katy Perry, Tate McRae, Jason Derulo, Shaboozey, Gracie Abrams and Meghan Trainor.
"Oh baby no. This ain't it," one Instagram user commented.
"Missing someone big like Tate or Sabrina," another said.
Other cities' Jingle Ball shows feature bigger names, including Nelly, who is performing at the Y100Miami Jingle Ball on Dec. 20 and Atlanta's show on Dec. 18. Ed Sheeran is performing at New York's Jingle Ball on Dec. 12 and Boston's Jingle Ball on Dec. 14.'
Alex Warren has over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 1 billion streams on his song "Ordinary." Ravyn Lenae has over 30 million monthly listeners and half a billion streams to her biggest hit "Love Me Not."