First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

(CNN) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 Monday, the White House announced.

"This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware," the first lady's spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

President Joe Biden tested negative, according to the White House.

Last summer, the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 while vacationing in South Carolina in August. President Joe Biden tested positive last July. Both experienced rebound cases shortly after being treated with Paxlovid.

An administration official told CNN last month that there were no changes to White House protocols even as some experts warned rising hospitalizations may mean some high-risk individuals may consider masking to avoid Covid transmission.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in July in the White House briefing room that anyone who meets with the president is still tested for Covid-19 before their meeting after members of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's delegation tested positive ahead of a bilateral meeting.

"We have testing protocols when – anytime somebody meets with the president," Jean-Pierre said at the time. "So, I can tell you that anybody who meets with the president does indeed get tested. I do. We all do."