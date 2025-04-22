Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is officially married: "You can call her my wife"

Much to the disappointment of anyone crushing on the Philadelphia Eagles' leading man, Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts is officially off the market. The Eagles quarterback hard-launched his recent tying of the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows, during an interview with Men's Health magazine published on Tuesday, April 22.

"You can call her my wife," Hurts told Men's Health.

However, when and where the two exactly got married isn't clear. But the lack of details surrounding their nuptials isn't exactly surprising for the humble and private Super Bowl winner.

The May/June cover star previously opened up about being with Burrows, in a very Hurts-style, low-key way, during a 2023 interview with ESSENCE magazine.

"I'm not married or anything like that," the quarterback said in the 2023 interview. "But I am spoken for." At the time of the 2023 publication, ESSENCE reported that Burrows worked in IT and is part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

The now newlyweds have been together for seven years after meeting at the University of Alabama, according to Men's Health Magazine. You might remember their initial relationship breadcrumb in 2023 after the lovebirds were seen celebrating Philly's 2023 NFC Championship win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Football: NFC Championship: Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts (1)walks with girlfriend Bry Burrows after victory vs San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Stadium. Philadelphia, PA 1/29/2023 CREDIT: Simon Bruty (Photo by Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164295 TK1) Simon Bruty

"I knew a long time ago," Hurts told ESSENCE when speaking about Burrows in 2023. "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."

The college sweethearts' engagement was announced in the fall of 2024.

Another aw-worthy glimpse into the couple's relationship – Hurts brought a little note from Burrows to his interview with Men's Health. According to the article, the note read, "You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I love you. Follow God! I follow you," and was signed, "B."

Congratulations to the happy couple and Hurts for adding another ring to his collection!