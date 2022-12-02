Jewish leaders condemn Ye after he praised Adolf Hitler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You won't see any tweets from Ye today. The rapper who changed his name from Kanye West had his Twitter account suspended again.

The move comes after the rapper posted an anti-Semitic image just hours after praising Adolf Hitler during an appearance on "Infowars," an internet radio show hosted by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Ye wore a full black mask over his face during the hours-long segment, making another series of vile anti-Semitic statements.

"I see good things about Hitler also," he said. "I love everyone. I do love Hitler. I love the Zionists. I love everyone."

The comments made during the appearance drew a swift response from the nation's Jewish community leaders, including the Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia.

"His comments on Infowars are not just vile and offensive: they could put Jews in danger," the organization told CBS3 in a statement. "At a time when we are seeing and experiencing a record level of anti-Semitism in this country, we call on all leaders from all communities and political parties to condemn Kanye's abhorrent anti-Semitism."

Also appearing on the show was white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

"It's the most frightening thing that this is happening in the greatest country on the planet," said Rabbi Marvin Hier from the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Washington. "What we have to do is condemn it. We have to make sure these three people are isolated and pay a price for stating that."

Just last week, Ye and Fuentes attended a dinner hosted by former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and home

"Nick Fuentes is a racist, an anti-Semite and someone who revels in saying hateful things about Jews and other minorities," said Jonathan Greenblatt - CEO & national director of the ADL.

"My opinion is that former President Trump must condemn the fact that he invited two of them," Hier said. "They came there and he hugged them. Who are you hugging? You're hugging people that if they were in charge, they would begin again another final solution," Hier said, referencing the Nazi plan to exterminate Jewish people.

In the weeks and months leading up to Ye's dinner with the former president, his anti-Semitic statements led major brands like Adidas and Balenciaga to drop him from their partnerships.

Overnight new Twitter owner Elon Musk suspended Ye's account after the rapper posted a picture of the Star of David intertwined with a swastika.

Musk said the post violated the company's rule against inciting violence.