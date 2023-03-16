Watch CBS News
Crime

Hearing scheduled for suspect in murder of missing Montco mom

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hearing set for man charged with murder of missing mom Jennifer Brown
Hearing set for man charged with murder of missing mom Jennifer Brown 00:22

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the suspect in the murder of a Limerick Township woman.

Blair Watts was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jennifer Brown.

Montgomery County investigators say Brown was killed inside her home.

Her partially buried body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford on Jan. 18.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.