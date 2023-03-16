Hearing scheduled for suspect in murder of missing Montco mom

Hearing set for man charged with murder of missing mom Jennifer Brown

LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday for the suspect in the murder of a Limerick Township woman.

Blair Watts was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jennifer Brown.

Montgomery County investigators say Brown was killed inside her home.

Her partially buried body was found in a shallow grave in Royersford on Jan. 18.