Police searching in Royersford for missing Montgomery County mother

Authorities may have found body of missing Montgomery County mother

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- Authorities may have found the body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown. Chopper 3 is over police activity connected to the case at 4th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford on Wednesday.

Brown, 43, was last seen at her home in Limerick Township on Jan. 3. and failed to pick up her son from school the following afternoon.

Community members have since passed out fliers, hoping that someone will come forward with information about her disappearance.

Brown's family was offering a $15,000 reward for information that helps police find her.

Last week, investigators searched the Pioneer Crossings Landfill in Birdsboro in connection to the case.

