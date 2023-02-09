Suspect charged with killing Montco mom, hiding body

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jennifer Brown, the Limerick Township mother that went missing at the beginning of January, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday.

Blair Watts, 33, of Hunsberger Drive in Royersford, has been charged with murder and other related offenses for the 43-year-old mother's death. He also disposed of her body.

Brown's body was found on Jan. 18 in a shallow grave behind the warehouse on North 5th Avenue in Royersford.

Investigators say Watts was Brown's business partner and friend. The two planned on opening a restaurant called "Birdies Kitchen" in Phoenixville at the end of January.

Brown and Watts entered a business partnership together in late August.

According to the Montco District Attorney's Office, there were two cash transfers to accounts controlled by Watts the day before Brown was reported missing. CashApp records show a transfer of $9,000 went through to "$Birdieskitchen," and another transfer of $8,000 via Zelle.

Those transfers were never part of a written agreement between Brown and Watts, according to a release.

Brown had last been seen alive on Jan. 3.

This is a developing story and will be updated.