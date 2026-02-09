Water main break in Philadelphia causing water to flow into SEPTA's Jefferson Station

A water main break at 12th and Filbert streets in Philadelphia is causing water to flow into part of SEPTA's Jefferson Station Monday night.

A SEPTA spokesperson said the water entered Section A at the Regional Rail station, which is located between 10th and 12th streets on Market Street in Center City.

SEPTA has moved boardings and exits from Section A to other sections as crews work to contain the water main break.

Service has not been disrupted at Jefferson Station due to the water main break, according to SEPTA. Employees are assisting riders at the station.

Water main breaks have been frequent across Philadelphia over the last two weeks after a winter storm and the freezing temperatures that followed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.