Bitterly cold wind chills continue Monday in Philadelphia region. Here's the weather forecast.

Monday in the Philadelphia region will be mostly sunny, but it will remain dangerously cold with lows in the single digits.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for the Delaware Valley until 10 a.m. Monday with wind chills down to 10 below zero. An extreme cold warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. in the Poconos because wind chills will be 20 below zero.

NEXT big weather change

After Monday, we warm above freezing each day this week to the mid and upper 30s, with low 40s possible for some. Overnight lows will be milder too, with lows in the teens Tuesday morning and then in the 20s and 30s through the remainder of the week.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we chase the upper 30s and for some, the low 40s. While this will allow for some snow and ice to melt during the day, the overnight freezes will produce a daily risk for icy morning conditions.

A very weak system will pass to our north Tuesday night, which may bring a small chance for a few sprinkles or wintry mix north of Philadelphia Tuesday evening into the overnight. Otherwise, conditions will remain dry through Saturday.

Looking ahead to Valentine's Day on Saturday, it will be chilly but above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Will we see rain or snow next weekend?

The models are conflicted on a large storm bringing rain and snow to the area.

Some forecast models say yes, while other models aren't so impressed with the idea. For now, we'll keep an eye on the trends with an eye on Sunday into Monday for some potential impacts. Stay tuned through the week for more updates.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert for bitter cold. High 29, low 7.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 40, low 18

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 40, low 33.

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 36, low 30.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 37, low 23.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 38, low 20.

Sunday: Possible mix. High 36, low 23.

