Broken water main sends liquid rushing into Philadelphia street on frigid day

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

A water main break sent water rushing into a Philadelphia street on Tuesday afternoon as crews continued working to clear packed-down ice and snow.

Chopper 3 flew over Marion and Hansberry streets in the city's Germantown neighborhood and saw multiple snow removal vehicles and workers with shovels trying to move snow and ice away from the rushing water.

germantown-water-main-break-philadelphia.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

It's not clear when the main burst or how many homes in the neighborhood have been affected.

We've reached out to the Philadelphia Water Department and the Philadelphia Streets Department for more information. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

