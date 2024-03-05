Jason Kelce jumps through burning table in Delco to tease "New Heights" podcast episode after retirement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One day after Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL, he teased a new episode of his podcast "New Heights" by jumping through a burning table with the help of a Delaware County fire company.

"I'm Jason Kelce, welcome to 'New Heights,'" the Super Bowl LII champion said before he jumped off a fire truck and into a burning table and asphalt.

Kelce, who was dressed for the occasion in case he caught on fire, jumped through the burning table with the help of the Brookline Volunteer Company, which is located in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

Kelce and his brother, Travis, visited the fire department one day before he officially announced his retirement.

Jason Kelce had previously expressed interest in doing his best Bills Mafia impression by jumping through a burning table on an episode of his podcast.

Jason Kelce went viral for his shenanigans at the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January while supporting his brother. He was spotted shirtless on the TV broadcast screaming like a maniac and even hopped into the stands at Orchard Park with Bills fans.

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 21: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. / Getty Images

On Monday, Jason Kelce officially announced retirement from the NFL in an emotional more than 40-minute speech. He thanked Birds fans, coaches from high school, college, the Eagles, his wife, Kylie, and many more at the NovaCare Complex.

The Eagles legend helped the franchise win its first Super Bowl in the 2017 season, earned six First-Team All-Pro nods and seven trips to the Pro Bowl in his 13-year career.