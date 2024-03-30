Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox throw out ceremonial first pitch at Phillies vs. Braves game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After an Opening Day loss, followed by a rain delay on Saturday, the Philadephia Phillies needed something to hype fans back up for their second game of the 2024 season. And the team did just that and more with the help of two beloved former Eagles, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

The Philadelphia Phillies posted photos of the former Eagles in different kinds of jerseys than fans are used to seeing them wear Saturday afternoon on X.

Today's first pitch: Go Birds forever 💚 pic.twitter.com/gLW6NNeX4s — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2024

The news of Kelce and Cox's ceremonial first pitch was revealed during a recent episode of the former center's "New Heights" podcast, which he cohosts with his brother Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

"I'm throwing out a pitch, me and Fletcher Cox," Kelce said. "We'll see how it goes. My elbow doesn't work anymore, so I think Fletcher's going to have to do it."

The Eagles' cameo at Citizens Bank Park did more than just boost fan morale, it proved that even professional athletes can get starstruck. The team then posted more photos, these ones showing Kelce signing first basemen Bryce Harper's cleats before the game.

Cool cleats made extra special pic.twitter.com/jsFV7eL11Q — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 30, 2024

Kelce and Cox, friends and former teammates, announced their retirement within a week of each other at the beginning of March. Kelce's retirement announcement came during an emotional press conference where he repeatedly thanked his family, teammates and several people of significance to his football career.

Cox took a different angle for his retirement and made the big announcement through an Instagram post.

"After much reflection, I have made the decision to retire from the game of football. I gave everything I had to this team and to this city," Cox wrote. "I don't know what's next for me, but I do know that I'm forever grateful for my time here in Philadelphia and with the Eagles organization. Go Birds!"

Kelce's retirement came after 13 seasons and Cox's after 12 seasons, both players spent their entire careers with the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I fulfilled a lifelong dream by making it to the NFL, but what I didn't know at the time was how much of an honor and privilege it would be to represent the City of Philadelphia and the Eagles organization for the next 12 seasons," Cox said in his retirement post.