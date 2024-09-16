Watch CBS News
Jason Kelce hits Xfinity Live!, tailgates with fans before Philadelphia Eagles-Atlanta Falcons game

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce was at Xfinity Live! before the team's home opener against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field. 

Before that, Kelce was seen in several videos and photos on social media tailgating with fans in the lots at the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. 

Kelce is returning to the Linc Monday night as a part of his new gig on "Monday Night Countdown," which previews Monday Night Football. 

During his debut last week, Kelce went viral in only a way he could after he forgot his shirt before heading out west to the San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets game in Week 1. 

Kelce officially retired from the Eagles in March after 13 seasons with the Birds where he won a Super Bowl, earned six All-Pro honors and went to the Pro Bowl seven times. 

