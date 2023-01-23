NFC championship game rematch of battle between Hurts, Purdy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFC championship game between Eagles and San Francisco 49ers isn't your typical quarterback matchup.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, will go head-to-head with Niners quarterback Brock Purdy, a third-string rookie that was the last pick of the NFL Draft in 2022.

Neither were first-round picks like the two signal callers battling in the AFC -- Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

But, this won't be the first time Hurts and Purdy will face off. The two played against each other in college in a high-scoring, exciting matchup where Hurts' Oklahoma Sooners edged Purdy and the Iowa State Cyclones, 42-41, in November 2019.

Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy squared off once before in college and it was an absolute thriller 💪pic.twitter.com/BtRvYh2LsL — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 23, 2023

Hurts completed 18 of his 26 passes for 273 yards for three touchdowns and one interception. He also had two scores on the ground on 68 rushing yards.

Hurts and Sooners led Iowa State, 35-14, at halftime, but Purdy and Cyclones battled to come back.

Trailing 42-21, Purdy and the Cyclones scored 20 points in the fourth quarter.

After Charlie Kolar hauled in a 13-yard passing touchdown from Purdy, the Cyclones decided to go for a two-point conversion instead of trying to tie the game with an extra point.

But, Purdy's pass on the two-point conversion was intercepted and Oklahoma held on to win, 42-41.

Overall, Purdy completed 19 of his 30 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns.

The NFL would be happy if the NFC championship resembled the matchup Purdy and Hurts had in college.

Eagles fans would be ecstatic if the result ends the same way -- with Hurts getting the win.

Tickets for the NFC title game go on sale Tuesday.