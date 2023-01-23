NFL playoffs: Eagles to play 49ers in NFC championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NFC championship is set. The Eagles will play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC title game.

The Eagles advanced to the title game after a dominant 38-7 win over the New York Giants in the divisional round.

The 49ers and Eagles last met during the 2021 season, a 17-11 loss for the Birds.

Philadelphia and San Francisco have only played one time against each other in the playoffs.

The Eagles lost to the 49ers, 14-0, in the wild card round of the 1996 playoffs.

After holding the New York Giants to only seven points in the divisional round, the Eagles will be tasked with trying to slow down an explosive 49ers offense that features weapons like Christian McCaffery, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

The Niners have won 12 straight games entering the NFC title game.

The winner of the Eagles and Niners will play either the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.