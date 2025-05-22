Vigil held in Philadelphia at Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History after Israeli embassy shooting

A small but powerful vigil was held Thursday outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood in response to the two Israeli embassy staff members who were shot and killed in Washington, D.C., at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday.

The Hope for Israel Alliance hosted the event and says they stand together in grief, solidarity and strength.

"We have been fearing that this moment will come as we have seen the violent protests," Tali Reiner-Brodetzki, of the Hope for Israel Alliance, said.

The community gathered in the rain around candles and pictures of both Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, the two victims in the shooting.

The Weitzman Museum said their staff members were on the way home to Philly from Washington the night of the shooting.

"We will not let this terrible act of antisemitic violence deter us from our work proudly teaching and interpreting the history, heritage, and culture of Jews in America this May during Jewish American Heritage Month, nor any day of the year," the Weitzman Museum said in a statement in part.

The community showed strength in numbers. They say together they can find healing and support in one another.

"Part of our resilience to be together in these times of needs and sorrow and support each other to build our strength as a community," Reiner-Brodetzki said.

"Community is what we have always been about," Sam Rosen, of Wynnewood, said.

At the event, there was a small police presence as many Jewish institutions and museums locally and around the country have increased security following the shooting.

"Jews are mourning a sense of safety in our country and in the world, and I think all of that together inspires us to be together," Rabbi Jill Maderer said.