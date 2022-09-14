Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home

Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to sell Haddonfield home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.

My wife randomly sent me this house that she stumbled across in Haddonfield (slightly out of our price range).



It appears as though former Flyers G Ilya Bryzgalov is putting it on the market for $3.95 million.



It appears as though former Flyers G Ilya Bryzgalov is putting it on the market for $3.95 million.

The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.

So what's the asking price?

It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.