Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home
HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.
The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.
So what's the asking price?
It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.