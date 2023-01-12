Idaho student murders: A timeline of the killings and arrest
Four University of Idaho students are discovered stabbed to death on Nov. 13, 2022. What led officials to an arrest in the case? See key dates in the investigation.
Nov. 13, 2022: Off-campus murders
Four University of Idaho students are found dead in the off-campus home where three of the victims lived in Moscow, Idaho. They had been brutally stabbed to death. The victims are identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Nov. 15, 2022: The murder weapon
The Moscow Police Department issues a statement saying an "edged weapon such as a knife" was used in the killings. No murder weapon has been found.
Nov. 16, 2022: Police press conference
The Moscow Police Department holds a press conference about the murders. Police Chief James Fry says it was a targeted attack. "We do not have a suspect at this time and that individual is still out there."
Nov. 17, 2022: Cause of death
The Latah County Coroner's Office reports the victims were likely asleep when they were stabbed with a large knife. Some even had defensive wounds.
Nov. 18, 2022: Tracing the victims' final steps
Police release an aerial map showing the times and locations where the victims were on the night of Nov. 12, 2022, and in the early hours of Nov. 13, 2022. Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen were at the Corner Club between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. and then headed to a food truck at 1:40 a.m. Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle attended a Sigma Chi party between 8 to 9 p.m. and were home at 1:45 a.m.
Nov. 19, 2022: The hunt for a suspect
Investigators say they do not believe the driver who brought two of the victims — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen — home on the night of the murders is involved in the crime.
Nov. 20, 2022: Others cleared
Detectives say they do not believe the surviving roommates or friends visiting the house at the time of the murders are involved.
Nov. 22, 2022: Possible stalker?
Investigators looked extensively at information received about one of the victims, Kaylee Goncalves, having a stalker. They have not been able to verify or identify a stalker.
Nov. 25, 2022: Physical evidence
To this date, investigators collected 113 pieces of physical evidence and sent it to the Idaho State Police crime lab. Idaho Governor Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in funds for the ongoing investigation.
Nov. 30, 2022: Vigil for the students
The University of Idaho holds a vigil in honor of the murdered students. "The most important message that we have for you and your families is to spend as much time as possible with those people," Stacy Chapin, the mother of victim Ethan Chapin, tells those who gathered.
Dec. 7, 2022: A potential clue
Police announce they are interested in speaking with the driver of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra spotted near the crime scene at the time of the murders.
Dec. 15, 2022: Traffic stop
A trooper's body cam captures a white Hyundai Elantra being stopped twice in Indiana for driving violations. The driver is 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, who is accompanied by his father. They were driving home from Washington State University for winter break to the family's home in Pennsylvania.
Dec. 18, 2022: Footage released
Surveillance footage emerges of victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen hours before the killings walking through downtown.
Dec. 20, 2022: The search for vehicle of interest
Investigators speak to an owner of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon. The vehicle was involved in a collision and was impounded. The owner is believed to not have any connection to Moscow, Idaho.
Dec. 26-29, 2022: Reports of FBI involvement
It is reported that an FBI team surveils Adam, the man whom two of the victims discussed the night they were murdered, for a few days.
Dec. 30, 2022: An arrest
Police announce Bryan Kohberger's arrest in Albrightsville, Pa., for the murders of the University of Idaho students He is being charged with burglary and four counts of first-degree murder. Kohberger was a Ph.D. student at Washington State University, which is located roughly 8 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho. Law enforcement say they were able to use forensic analysis to connect Kohberger to the crime scene.
Jan. 3, 2023: Extradition hearing
At a hearing in Pennsylvania, Kohberger waives his extradition to Moscow, Idaho.
Jan. 4, 2023: Suspect arrives in Idaho
Bruan Kohberger is brought to Idaho. The judge issues a gag order, which prohibits officials and others involved in the case from speaking about it.
Jan. 5, 2023: Court documents released
Public officials release an affidavit in the case against Bryan Kohberger. Among the findings:
- A witness claims she saw a figure of "5'10 or taller, male, not very muscular" dressed in black clothing and a mask on the night of the murders. She said the masked figure walked toward the black sliding glass door and she locked herself in her room.
- The DNA found on the button snap of a leather knife sheath at the crime scene appears to be a strong match with the DNA found in the trash at the Kohberger family residence in Albrightsville, Pa.
- Investigators believe the homicides occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:25 a.m.
- Kohberger applied for an internship with the Pullman Police Department and in his application essay he said he had an interest in assisting in rural law enforcement agencies with hose to better collect and analyze technological data.
- Investigators checked the movements of Kohberger's phone and it stops reporting a signal at 2:47 a.m. and appears to turn back on at 4:48 a.m. This means the phone may have been in area without cell coverage or the phone was turned off.
Jan. 12, 2023: Kohberger appears in court
A preliminary hearing for Bryan Kohberger was set for June 26. He waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, with his defense team asking the court for time to prepare for the case.
May 5, 2023: Kohberger stopped by police a month before killings
Newly-released body camera video shows Brian Kohberger being pulled over for allegedly running a red light about a month before the killings. The video shows campus police at Washington State University stopping Kohberger on Oct. 14, 2022, in Pullman, the Idaho Statesman reported. The officer eventually lets him go with a warning.
May 17, 2023: Kohberger indicted
A grand jury indicted Brian Kohberger on four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary for his alleged involvement in the killings – the same four murder charges he was already facing.
May 22, 2023: Judge enters not guilty pleas on Kohberger's behalf
At his arraignment, a judge entered a not guilty plea on Brian Kohberger's behalf after Kohberger did not respond in court when the judge asked him how he pleaded to the charges brought against him.
June 21, 2023: A DNA match
A DNA sample taken from Brian Kohberger revealed a near-exact match to the DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene of the quadruple murder in Idaho last November, according to new court documents. DNA found on the sheath was initially compared to DNA from trash recovered outside the Kohberger family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, last year. A cheek swab taken from Kohberger allowed for another, more direct DNA comparison using investigative genetic genealogy.
June 26, 2023: Prosecutors to pursue the death penalty
Prosecutors have decided to pursue the death penalty for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.
