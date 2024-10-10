Trial of Bryan Kohberger, suspect in University of Idaho murders, delayed until August 2025

The trial of Bryan Kohberger, who has been charged with killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, has been set.

The trial will begin on Aug. 11, 2025, and continue through Nov. 7, 2025, according to a scheduling order issued by the state of Idaho. It had been scheduled to start in June 2025.

Other hearing dates will be held before the start of the trial. On Nov. 7, 2024, there will be a hearing addressing motions challenging the death penalty as a possible sentence, if Kohberger is convicted. Prosecutors have previously said they plan to ask for the death penalty if Kohberger is found guilty.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of murder in the fatal stabbings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed in the early morning of Nov. 13, 2022 at a home in Moscow, Idaho. Police arrested Kohberger six weeks later at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.

A judge entered pleas of not guilty on Kohberger's behalf when he remained silent during his plea hearing.

Bryan Kohberger arrives at a hearing on September 13, 2023 in Moscow, Idaho. Ted S. Warren / Getty Images

Kohberger was initially set to go on trial in October 2023, but his lawyer said the defense would not be ready in time. At the time, Kohberger later waived his right to a speedy trial. Kohberger's trial was then set for June 2025. At the time, the trial was set to be held in Latah County, where the killings occurred.

Latah County District Judge John Judge said that he expected the trial would last three months, including two weeks of jury selection, eight weeks of the trial itself, and another two weeks for the verdict, sentencing and anything else remaining, CBS News previously reported. The new trial dates cover a similar period of time.

But in early September, Judge ordered that the trial be moved to a different part of Idaho, saying that he believed extensive media coverage of the case and statements by other public officials would make it impossible for Kohberger to have a fair trial. The concern was echoed by Kohberger's lawyers.

Idaho's Supreme Court moved the trial to Boise, Idaho, more than 300 miles from Latah County. Kohberger was booked into jail there last month.

Goncalves' family has criticized the handling of the trial, saying in a statement this spring that they were frustrated by how long it has taken for the case to progress through the judicial system.

"This case is turning into a hamster wheel of motions, hearings, and delayed decisions," the family said.