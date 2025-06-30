Bryan Kohberger is offered plea deal in Idaho college murders, attorney for victim's family says

A plea deal appears to be in the works for Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November 2022. An attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims, confirmed to CBS News that they received a proposed plea deal for Kohberger. A lawyer for Kohberger's parents said the full plea deal was not accepted, though a portion of it may have been. The lawyer did not provide any further details.

Kohberger was charged with four counts of murder in the fatal stabbings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, who were killed at a home in Moscow, Idaho, during the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022.

The murders terrorized the community, and for weeks, the hunt for a suspect was shrouded in mystery. Kohberger was arrested six weeks later at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. According to a police affidavit, DNA evidence linked him to a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

At the time of his arrest, Kohberger was a Ph.D. criminology student and teaching assistant at Washington State University's Pullman campus, which is about a 15-minute drive from Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger had been fighting the charges, which could carry the death penalty. His trial was expected to begin in August, following several delays.

After news broke of the plea deal, a post on the Goncalves family's Facebook page said, "We are beyond furious at the State of Idaho. They have failed us. Please give us some time. This was very unexpected. We appreciate all your love and support."

In a separate post, the family said they attended a meeting with prosecutors. Aubrie Goncalves, the youngest member of the family, was not able to attend the meeting and said in a written statement, "The introduction of this plea deal, just weeks before the scheduled trial, is both shocking and cruel." She continued, "Bryan Kohberger facing a life in prison means he would still get to speak, form relationships, and engage with the world. Meanwhile, our loved ones have been silenced forever."

In a formal statement, the Goncalvez family said, "The Latah County Prosecutor's Office's treatment of our family during this process is something I wouldn't wish on anyone."

The family added that "it was no shock how the Latah County Prosecutor's Office mishandled the plea deal. They vaguely mentioned a possible plea on Friday, without seeking our input, and presented the plea on Sunday. Latah County should be ashamed of its Prosecutor's Office."

The trial was originally going to be held in Latah County, where the murders occurred, but Latah County District Judge John Judge later ordered the trial be moved over concerns the media coverage and statements from local officials would make it impossible for Kohberger to receive a fair trial. The Idaho Supreme Court moved the proceedings to Boise.

Kohberger's defense team had previously tried to remove the death penalty as a possible sentence if he was convicted, but Ada County Judge Steven Hippler denied their motions back in November 2024.

Among the evidence prosecutors were planning to present was Kohberger's Amazon purchase history showing he bought a Ka-Bar knife with sheath and sharpener, which they claimed matched the sheath found at the crime scene. Prosecutors also claimed "touch DNA" matching DNA taken from Kohberger was found on the sheath. The defense tried to exclude the touch DNA evidence, but Hippler denied that request.

Prosecutors were also planning to present surveillance video of Kohberger's car and cellphone data that they said tied him to the vicinity of the killings.

Last week, the judge denied a motion by Kohberger's lawyers, who were seeking to argue that four "alternate perpetrators" could have committed the murders. The judge called it "rank speculation" and said "nothing links these individuals to the homicides."