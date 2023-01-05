Live Updates: What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Live Updates: What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrestget the free app
Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November.
Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom Thursday for his first hearing since he was extradited to the state. The judge ordered him held without bail.
Ahead of the hearing, authorities released court documents providing details about the investigation and the evidence police say they've uncovered.
Read the affidavit in the Idaho murders investigation
Cpl. Brett Payne of the Moscow Police Department provided the details on the investigation in an 18-page court filing made public Thursday. Payne was assisted by the FBI and Idaho State Police, according to the documents.
Investigators say suspect's DNA found on knife sheath
Police found a tan leather knife sheath in a bedroom of the house following the students' murders on Nov. 13. According to the court documents, the state lab found a "single source of male DNA" on the button snap of the sheath.
That DNA evidence was compared to a DNA profile taken from the trash of the Kohberger family residence in Pennsylvania late last month, police said in the affidavit.
"On December 27, 2022, Pennsylvania Agents recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA," the affidavit states. "That evidence was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing. On December 28, 2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile. At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father."