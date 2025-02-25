3 people working in US illegally arrested at business in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, ICE says

Three people who were living in the United States illegally were recently arrested while working at a business in Chester County, Pennsylvania, U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

ICE said the individuals were taken into custody when the agency, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), carried out a "worksite enforcement operation" at Chavos Tires in Kennett Square on Feb. 21.

According to the agency, the workers were arrested for "administrative immigration violations." One of the people arrested had a criminal history of DUI and assault, ICE said.

In a statement, ICE said the arrests came after agents received a tip that Chavos Tires was hiring people who were illegally living in the U.S. and "could be involved with labor exploitation." An investigation into the tire business is ongoing.

On their Facebook page, Chavos Tires thanked friends, family and customers for reaching out and offering support following the arrests. A post shared on Monday, Feb. 24 said "It has been a very difficult weekend for us. We have lost our work team for now."

The business said it would continue to operate as normal in the meantime.

Last month, an apparent ICE raid was carried out at a car wash in North Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood. Seven people were detained in the operation, which ICE Philadelphia said was also based on allegations that employees were being subjected to labor exploitation.

The owner of the car wash told CBS News Philadelphia the men had worked at the business for at least 15 years, and claimed ICE never presented a warrant before carrying out the arrests.

ICE operations on businesses have been playing out across the country amid President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.

The first piece of legislation signed by Trump in his second term as president was the Laken Riley Act, which expands the federal government's ability to detain immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.

Derek DeCosmo, an immigration expert at DeCosmo Law, explained that under the new law, anyone with an allegation against them or a pending charge could be subject to being held by authorities. "A judge is not going to have the legal authority to review it," DeCosmo said.

According to data obtained by CBS News, ICE started releasing some detainees earlier this month because it ran out of space in its detention system amid a spike in arrests.