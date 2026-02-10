Ice still covers Delaware River, Bay and even New Jersey's cranberry bogs as temperatures get above freezing

Ice will continue to be an issue on bodies of water around the Philadelphia area Tuesday, as we start to break out of a stretch of temperatures below freezing.

The Delaware River and Bay continue to be impacted by ice. Tuesday morning, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry canceled early round trips due to river ice. On Monday, the ferry canceled all departures due to the ice and high winds.

"The canal where we operate out of, where our home base is, is completely frozen solid," Heath Gehrke, director of ferry operations, said in a video posted to social media. "This ice is simply too thick for us to break through."

Gehrke said he was hopeful Tuesday's warmer temperatures could weaken the river ice enough that boats could break through it.

There's thick ice cover on New Jersey's cranberry bogs as well. A local worker in the cranberry and blueberry industries shared images of a 10-inch thick layer of ice on a cranberry bog in South Jersey.

Earlier this month, ice on the Delaware River disrupted a shipment of 15,000 tons of salt arriving in Philadelphia on a barge.

The city also issued warnings to the public about walking and skating on the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, warning that river ice is not as thick as it looks and could be weakened due to water moving underneath it.

Over the weekend, a large crack formed in a massive sheet of ice on Lake Erie.