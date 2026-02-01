Philadelphia police urge people not to walk on city's frozen rivers: "This is illegal for a reason"

The Philadelphia Police Department is urging people not to walk on the city's frozen rivers as the Delaware Valley continues to deal with freezing conditions.

In a statement Sunday, Philadelphia police said: "We're getting reports of people walking and ice skating on Philadelphia's rivers. This is illegal for a reason. River ice is not as thick as it looks - moving water underneath weakens it and conditions can change fast. Please stay safe and stay off the ice!"

CBS News Philadelphia's cameras were near the Falls Bridge at the Schuylkill River Sunday afternoon, when multiple people were spotted walking on the icy river.

CBS News Philadelphia

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department eventually arrived and told people to get off the river. Public safety officials in Pittsburgh are also urging residents not walk on the city's rivers.

Sunday is the ninth straight day with below-freezing conditions in Philadelphia after the city got nearly 10 inches of snow.

It's the city's longest subfreezing stretch since 2004. It's also the eighth time Philly has been below freezing for nine or more days.

Monday will be the 10th day, which will be the longest consecutive stretch of freezing temps since 1979.

CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia has a chance to get above freezing Tuesday or Wednesday, but if that doesn't happen, the region might not get above freezing for another week or more.

The NEXT Weather team is also tracking two chances of snow later this week.