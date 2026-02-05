15,000 tons of salt arriving in Philadelphia after ice slowed barges on Delaware River

A massive salt shipment has arrived in Philadelphia, nearly two weeks after a major winter storm left the city covered in snow and ice.

The city said a 15,000-ton salt delivery — which will take about 700 trucks to complete — started Thursday and will continue through Saturday.

Two barges carrying salt along the Delaware River were delayed this week because of the exceptionally icy conditions on the water. Video from Chopper 3 showed ships having to cut through thick chunks of ice as they navigated their way down the river.

Ship sailing down icy Delaware River CBS Philadelphia

One of the barges was rerouted to Paulsboro, New Jersey, where crews are unloading the salt delivery and have started trucking it to the city.

The second barge, which is holding about 6,000 tons of salt, is still working to figure next steps to deliver and unload its cargo.

The salt delivery is coming at a good time; slightly above-freezing temperatures have helped some snow melt around Philadelphia over the last few days. But another intense blast of Arctic air is taking aim at the Delaware Valley this weekend, and could lead to dangerous refreezing on city streets and sidewalks.

Philadelphia officials said that they already used 30,000 tons of salt last month and have about 15,000 tons left to work with.