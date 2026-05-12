Crash closes I-95 Northbound in Philadelphia near Walt Whitman Bridge

A crash has closed part of I-95 North in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

The crash has forced the highway to close near the Walt Whitman Bridge between Exits 19 and 20, according to the city's office of emergency management.

Pennsylvania State Police said at least one person was hurt in the crash.

A crash has closed part of I-95 North in South Philadelphia on Tuesday night. CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the crash, where a vehicle was seen flipped over in the northbound lanes.

The city says drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.