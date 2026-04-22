With Philadelphia Flyers, Sixers set to play at home, I-95 construction could cause traffic headaches

Two I-95 ramps close to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex are under construction and could cause some traffic headaches with the Flyers and Sixers set to continue their playoff series at home this week.

PennDOT says these two ramps will be closed and detoured through about May 21:

The ramp connecting Front Street to northbound I-95

The ramp from southbound I-95 to Front Street

The closures are 24/7 except during big events.

PennDOT said it will reopen the ramps "when allowable" to one lane of traffic two hours before and after high-volume events.

Getting around the closure

When the ramps are closed and you want to get on I-95 north in the area, head to Oregon Avenue, turn onto Columbus Boulevard, and access the highway that way.

When the ramps are closed and you want to get off I-95 south, exit at Broad Street, turn right onto Broad, then turn right onto Packer Avenue to access Front Street.

What is the construction project?

PennDOT says a contractor is making repairs to deteriorated bridge decks and repairing structural steel, as well as overhead sign structures.

The $56 million project is fully federally funded.