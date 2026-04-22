How to watch tonight's Game 3 in Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins NHL playoff series

Xfinity Mobile Arena will host its first NHL Stanley Cup Playoff game in eight years tonight when the Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins face off in South Philadelphia. Here's how you can watch Game 3 of the first-round playoff series in the Battle of Pennsylvania. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

The Flyers return home with a 2-0 series lead after securing a 3-0 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh Monday night.

The winner will advance to the second round and face the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Ottawa Senators series.

Where can you watch the Flyers vs. Penguins playoff game?

Game 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series between the Flyers and Penguins shifts to TNT and truTV. You can stream the game via HBO Max.

In the Philadelphia market, Game 3 will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

SportsNet Pittsburgh will carry the game in the Pittsburgh market.

Flyers vs. Penguins, by the numbers

Tonight marks exactly eight years to the date since the Philadelphia Flyers hosted a playoff game at Xfinity Mobile Arena, then the Wells Fargo Center. It was also against the Penguins, an 8-5 win for Pittsburgh despite Sean Couturier's five-point game on a torn MCL.

This is the eighth time the Flyers and Penguins have faced off in the NHL playoffs. The Flyers are 4-3 all-time against the Penguins in the postseason but 1-3 in their last four postseason series vs. Pittsburgh.

Before tonight's Game 3, here are some numbers to know.

The away team has won seven straight postseason games between the two clubs.

In Stanley Cup Playoffs history, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven series have won 86% of the time.

The Flyers are 18-0 in franchise history when they have a 2-0 lead; the 2-0 series lead is the Flyers' first since 2012, also against Pittsburgh.

This is the third time the Flyers have taken a 2-0 series lead over the Pens in their eight postseason series. They took a 2-0 lead over the Pens in the conference quarterfinals in 1997 and 2012. They won both series 4-1 and 4-2, respectively.

The Penguins are 5-8 all-time when they're down 0-2 in a best-of-seven series and 1-2 in such series when they've had home-ice advantage.

Porter Martone, by the numbers

As former Flyers goalie Brian Boucher said on the TV broadcast after Game 2, "stars are born in the playoffs." One of the breakout players thus far is 19-year-old Porter Martone, who made history in the Flyers' Game 2 win. Just a month ago, Martone was playing college hockey at Michigan State.

Martone became the 12th teenager in NHL history to score a goal in each of his first two playoff games and the first Flyer to do so.

He joins Danius Zubrus and Couturier as the only teens in Flyers history with multiple goals in a single NHL postseason.

He and Zubrus are the only teens to score in consecutive playoff games in franchise history.

He became the first teen in NHL history to score his team's game-winning goal in his first two career playoff games.

Only one other teen in NHL history has scored consecutive GWGs in back-to-back games — Joe Thornton in 1999.

Martone joins Brett Hull in 1988 and Cooney Weiland in 1929 as the only players in NHL history to score game-winning goals in back-to-back games to start a playoff series.

What's the rest of the Flyers vs. Penguins playoff schedule?

The full playoff schedule between the Flyers and Penguins can be found below.