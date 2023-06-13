"It's been a nightmare": Commuters have rough first day after I-95 collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some commuters traded in their cars for train cars after the I-95 collapse in Northeast Philadelphia.

SEPTA added more trains to help avoid the headache of driving around the closure.

But commuters can't catch a break. A rainy Monday evening commute mixed with the I-95 collapse and created quite the headache.

"It's been a nightmare and to think this is 6 months to a year. I am going to try driving tomorrow but friends say it doubled their commute time," a woman said.

Some commuters at the Cornwells Heights SEPTA Station said they would normally be traveling on I-95, but had to think of a backup plan.

"This is completely new. I am not enjoying it all," a woman said.

"I am going to have to change my commute on the weekends when I go to work. Probably go 295 New Jersey because going through the Northeast is really worse," a woman said.

SEPTA says they are continuing to look at ways they can enhance their service moving forward. They say the evening commute was smooth and they did see more riders.

Those who normally take the buses and trains, agree.

"There was definitely a lot more people that I didn't recognize on this stop, Torresdale, Holmesburg. They just kept coming on," a woman said.

While commuting in and out the city will not be an easy one, SEPTA says they are working with city state and federal officials to support travel through the region.

"I just pray that the state and the federal government gives us money to get this done fast because this is a major interstate," a woman said.

SEPTA says it expects Tuesday to be even busier since Monday is a popular remote work day for many .