Temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia to open Friday, PennDOT says

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- I-95 in Philadelphia will reopen with a temporary roadway on Friday, 12 days after a crash and fire collapsed a portion of the highway, PennDOT said on Thursday.

The time of the reopening remains unclear.

The temporary roadway on I-95 will have six lanes -- three on each side. Crews began paving the lanes Wednesday night.

Later on Thursday, a truck from the Pocono Raceway equipped with a jet dryer was helping dry out the road so workers could start painting the lane lines.

Residents can watch the construction in real time with 24/7 livestream. 

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates. 

First published on June 22, 2023 / 5:43 PM

