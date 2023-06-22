Temporary lanes on I-95 in Philadelphia to open Friday, PennDOT says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- I-95 in Philadelphia will reopen with a temporary roadway on Friday, 12 days after a crash and fire collapsed a portion of the highway, PennDOT said on Thursday.

The time of the reopening remains unclear.

The temporary roadway on I-95 will have six lanes -- three on each side. Crews began paving the lanes Wednesday night.

Later on Thursday, a truck from the Pocono Raceway equipped with a jet dryer was helping dry out the road so workers could start painting the lane lines.

Residents can watch the construction in real time with 24/7 livestream.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.