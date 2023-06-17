Watch CBS News
Local bars broadcasting I-95 construction livestream

By Joe Brandt

CBS Philadelphia

Rendering shows what temporary I-95 repair will look like
Rendering shows what temporary I-95 repair will look like 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The livestream of the construction to repair the I-95 collapse is drawing thousands of viewers even at early hours of the morning.

During a news conference Saturday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced the road would reopen within two weeks.

"Apparently they're watching in Philly sports bars all the time," Shapiro told President Joe Biden as a group of politicians watched the stream afterward.

It's true some local bars are cashing in.

Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia will have the stream going Saturday and Sunday, they said on Instagram.

There are 95-cent wing deals and $2.95 Bud Light and Michelob Ultra to wash them down.

"You asked, we listened," the post said.

Other bars are all-in on the stream too. Investigative Reporter Joe Holden found a bar in Delaware County had the stream going too.

If you're not heading out to the bar to watch, you can always tune in to the I-95 live stream here.

First published on June 17, 2023 / 3:22 PM

